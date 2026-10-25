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Photos: Jessica Lange Honored with Visionary Award at Virginia Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress participated in a Q&A following a gala screening and introduced BLUE SKY, revisiting her Academy Award-winning performance.

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Photos: Jessica Lange Honored with Visionary Award at Virginia Film Festival

Jessica Lange took center stage at the Virginia Film Festival on October 23, 2026, where she was presented with the Visionary Award ahead of a gala screening of 'Long Day's Journey Into Night.' Lange joined a lively Q&A following the film, then introduced a screening of 'Blue Sky,' revisiting her Academy Award-winning performance.

About The Virginia Film Festival

The Virginia Film Festival, now in its 39th year, is a program of the University of Virginia. Widely recognized as one of the leading regional film festivals in America, the VAFF is known for its commitment to taking audiences beyond the screen to explore some of the most important issues of our time. The five-day festival annually delivers more than 100 films from around the world, combining special previews of some of the hottest titles of the festival season with an array of fascinating documentaries, exciting new voices on the independent film scene, the best of the international film scene and more.

Photo Credit: Eze Amos

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Photo Credit: Eze Amos
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