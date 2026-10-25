Jessica Lange's Extended Interview Covers Her Film Career

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Jessica Lange sat down for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving host Jennifer Hudson a wider-ranging conversation than her previous appearances on the program allowed. The extended segment pulls from territory Lange has covered recently, including her debut in 'King Kong' and a story about her grandchildren failing to recognize her in 'Tootsie.'

Lange has used her time on the show to offer firsthand recollections from specific points in her filmography, moving between those titles at Hudson's prompting rather than speaking in general terms about her career. The conversation has given Hudson's studio audience direct accounts of moments from Lange's early film work through the present.

Lange's appearances on the program have also included an unannounced on-air reunion, during which Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson delivered a surprise video message to her in front of Hudson's studio audience. That segment centered on Lange's reaction as the message played, giving the three actresses a moment to reconnect on camera.

More on that reunion and Lange's recollections of 'King Kong' and 'Tootsie' can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage, Jessica Lange Talks KING KONG and TOOTSIE, Gets Surprise From Angela Bassett & Sarah Paulson.

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