Jessica Lange Talks KING KONG and TOOTSIE, Gets Surprise From Angela Bassett & Sarah Paulson

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Jessica Lange received an unannounced on-air reunion with Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson, while also looking back on her film career in a separate conversation taped for the same program.

The first clip centers on the surprise itself, with Bassett and Paulson delivering a video message to Lange in front of Hudson's studio audience. The segment stays focused on Lange's reaction as the message plays and the moment of recognition unfolds, giving the three actresses an on-camera point of reconnection.

In the second clip, Lange discusses her debut in 'King Kong' and recounts a story about her grandkids failing to recognize her in 'Tootsie.' The conversation with Hudson moves between those two specific points in Lange's filmography, with Lange offering firsthand recollections of both the early role and the later moment involving her family.

Taken together, the two segments pair a personal surprise with a look back at specific credits from Lange's career, giving Hudson's audience both an emotional reunion and direct anecdotes from the actress herself. For more on the Bassett and Paulson reunion, read BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of the surprise appearance.

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