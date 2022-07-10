Photos: Jack Black and More At Netflix Premiere of THE SEA BEAST

On Saturday, July 9 fans of KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT and the new Netflix film, THE SEA BEAST came out to enjoy the Netflix Family Summer Event at The Autry Museum of the American West that included fun activities and experiences inspired by the animated characters from Netflix's most popular films and series.

The day kicked off with the KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT premiere where star Jack Black (voice of Po) and the series executive producers Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian welcomed a sold out audience to the premiere of the new animated series premiering worldwide July 14 on Netflix. Special guests included Kaavia Union, Kel Mitchell, Pressley Hosbach, Shanola Hampton, Beth Dover, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Durand and cast members Ed Weeks, Della Saba and Rahnuma Panthaky.

Then, in the afternoon, Karl Urban (voice of Jacob Holland), Chris Williams (writer/director/producer), and Jed Schlanger (producer) treated a packed crowd to the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated epic film The Sea Beast, which has launched to rave reviews. Special guests included Lil Rel Howery, Alexis Knapp, Max Adler, Tim Murphy, Yris Palmer and Troy Daniels. THE SEA BEAST is streaming now on Netflix.

This event kicks off the Netflix Family Summer U.S. Activity Truck Tour. Families can experience their favorite characters and stories in real life by visiting the Netflix Family Summer activity truck featuring character meet and greets, exclusive giveaways, and photo opportunities. For the latest information on locations, times and more, visit and bookmark Tudum.

KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT

Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction - and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

ON NETFLIX JULY 14

THE SEA BEAST

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), THE SEA BEAST takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. NOW ON NETFLIX