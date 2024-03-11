Photos: Inside the Oscars With Emma Stone, Michelle Yeoh & More

The Oscars are now available to stream on Hulu.

By: Mar. 11, 2024
Go backstage at the Oscars.

See new photos of Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Jessica Lange, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Cillian Murphy, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and more behind-the-scenes of the Oscars.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also  channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honored Chita Rivera, check out photos here.

Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.

Winners included Stone, Randolph, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and more. Check out all the winners here.

Check out photos from inside the theater, backstage, and the press room here:

Photos: Inside the Oscars With Emma Stone, Michelle Yeoh & More
THE OSCARS

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Jon Batiste

FINNEAS, Billie Eilish

Emma Thomas

Emma Stone

Cillian Murphy

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Ryan Gosling

Becky G

Jon Batiste

Christopher Nolan

Al Pacino

Emma Stone

Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Lange

Sally Field

Matthew McConaughey

Nic Cage

FINNEAS, Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Ryan Gosling

John Mulaney

Zendaya

Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera

Robert Downy Jr.

Ke Huy Quan

Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Rita Moreno

Mary Steenburgen

Jimmy Kimmel

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Ryan Gosling, Slash

Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling

Billie Eilish

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel

Dana Atkinson

Martin Scorcese

Florence Pugh

Ryan Gosling

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Michelle Yeoh

Melissa McCarthy, Rita Moreno

Jessica Lange, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field

Emma Stone

Sally Field, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh

Cythia Erivo, FINNEAS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Ramy Youseff

Zendaya

America Ferrera, Jon Batiste

America Ferrera

Robert Downy Jr.

Robert Downy Jr.

Ke Huy Quan

Billie Eilish

Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Steenbergen, Regina King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Lupita Nyong'o, Rita Moreno

Jamie Lee Curtis

Mary Steenbergen

Robert Downy Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy

Emma Stone

Christopher Nolan

FINNEAS, Billie Eilish

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Danny DeVito

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Photos Courtesy of Disney 



Videos