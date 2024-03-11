Photos: Inside the Oscars With Emma Stone, Michelle Yeoh & More

The Oscars are now available to stream on Hulu.
Go backstage at the Oscars.
See new photos of Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Jessica Lange, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Cillian Murphy, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and more behind-the-scenes of the Oscars.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honored Chita Rivera, check out photos here.
Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.
Winners included Stone, Randolph, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and more. Check out all the winners here.
Check out photos from inside the theater, backstage, and the press room here:
