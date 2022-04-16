Photos: Inside Look at YouTube Presents Front Row Coachella Livestream Event
The two-weekend livestream event kicked off at the Empire Polo Club.
YouTube gave music fans worldwide an all access pass for today's highly anticipated return of Coachella at the Empire Polo Club. YouTube Presents Front Row Coachella kicked off its exclusive two-weekend livestream with explosive performances, intimate artist interviews, behind-the-scenes YouTube Shorts content and much more.
- Groundbreaking Live Stream Performances - YouTube's Weekend 1 live stream kicked off today with co-hosts Joe Kay, Tefi Pessoa, Therapy Gecko, and Veronica De La Cruz. Fans around the world were front row for show stopping performances from Arcade Fire, Anitta with special guests Snoop Dogg and Saweetie, Carly Rae Jepson, Phoebe Bridgers and YouTube Foundry alumni Omar Apollo with many more still to come including Harry Styles and Epik High. In case you missed today's performances, visit www.youtube.com/Coachella to catch the replay and today's highlights.
- YouTube Shorts Camp - Fans experienced the festival's kick off first-hand as creators Benoftheweek, Larray, Kaiti Yoo, Kirsten Titus, Larray, Lauren Giraldo and Quenlin Blackwell shared exciting and personal content from getting ready for the festival and Day 1 on the field.
- Festival Fashion - Bringing fans backstage, YouTube's Head of Fashion and Beauty, Derek Blasberg chatted with Chris Appleton, Skai Jackson and SSSniperWolf about the fashion and beauty trends that are taking over Coachella 2022.
- Friday's YouTube Premium Pre-Party - Cordae turned up the temperature with a YouTube Premium pre-part ahead of his Friday festival set.
- What's Ahead - Tune in to Coachella's Official YouTube Channel on Saturday as YouTube continues its exclusive live stream of Coachella 2022. Tomorrow's festival performers Billie Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON and Flume will all have custom merch available to viewers outside the festival field for the first time ever. Check out the watchpage on Saturday to purchase. Plus a YouTube Premium Pre-Party from 88rising at 9:30 PM ET, ahead of their festival set!
- All Weekend Long - Fans can catch all the highlights by following @YouTube & @YouTubeMusic on Instagram and Twitter or search for the hashtag #LetsCoachella. Fans across the U.S. can also participate in the #YouTubeCoachellaSweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate prize: a pair of Lifetime Coachella passes in the form of an NFT. Start creating your own Shorts now!*
Take a look at the photos from the event below!
