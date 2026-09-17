Photos: HOW TO ROB A BANK Trailer Debuts With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
David Leitch directs the crime film starring Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater alongside the ensemble cast.
A new trailer has been released for HOW TO ROB A BANK, the upcoming crime film starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly.
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The film is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli. It is set to arrive only in theaters on November 13.
In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.
Amazon MGM Studios presents an 87 North Imagine Entertainment Production, a film by David Leitch.
Film Details
Directed by: David Leitch
Written by: Mark Bianculli
Produced by: Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., Kelly McCormick, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Ben Ormand, Mark Bianculli
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly
Rating: R for language, some violence and brief drug use
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