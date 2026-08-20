Chris Olsen And Joey Camasta Break Down Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Headlines

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Ariana Grande's decision to pull back from public life and Pete Davidson's recent outing with Sarah Jane Nader anchored a wide-ranging pop culture conversation on Hulu's GET REAL, hosted by Amanda Hirsch. Content creator Chris Olsen and podcaster Joey Camasta joined Hirsch to unpack the headlines, working through the latest celebrity news with the show's signature mix of commentary and reaction.

Olsen and Camasta brought their perspectives to the discussion, weighing in on how stories about Grande and Davidson have played out across social media and entertainment coverage. Their appearance kept the focus on unpacking the news, reflecting the informal tone GET REAL has built around its recurring guest segments.

Beyond the Grande and Davidson items, the episode also included an exclusive clip from the premiere of The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project, giving viewers an early look at the new series alongside the pop culture roundup. The pairing of celebrity news breakdown and premiere preview reflects the show's format of blending topical conversation with previews of other Hulu content.

The episode is part of Hulu's ongoing GET REAL programming, which brings creators and commentators together to react to entertainment news as it happens. Olsen and Camasta's segment adds their voices to that rotating lineup, focusing squarely on the Grande and Davidson stories dominating recent headlines.

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