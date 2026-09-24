Photos: HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS to Play El Capitan Theatre

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Tickets are on sale now for two Halloween season screenings at the El Capitan Theatre: Disney's 'Hocus Pocus,' playing October 9 - 15, and Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in 4D, playing October 16 - November 1.

A Fan Event screening for Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, October 9, with a special introduction by composer John Debney and creator David Kirschner before the movie. Guests are invited to enjoy a night of frolic in their All Hallows Eve Best and can take a picture at a cauldron photo op. Tickets are $35 and include an event credential, 64oz popcorn tub and 24oz fountain drink.

Daily showtimes for 'Hocus Pocus' October 9 through October 15 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages.

Guests attending Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in 4D can take a photo at Holiday door themed photo ops. Plus before each screening, guests can see the Disney short 'The Skeleton Dance.'

Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in 4D will have one fan event screening on Friday October 16 at 7:30pm featuring a live drawing demo with George McClements as guests enter the theatre. Tickets are $70 and include a reserved seat, Jack Skellington popcorn container with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.

A special Four is a Scream Pack is available for 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in 4D for $80 and includes 4 tickets.

Daily showtimes for Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in 4D October 16 through November 1 are 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:00pm screening is only available on Friday through Sunday. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $24 for guests of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and Fandango. All seats are reserved.

About Disney's 'Hocus Pocus'

You're in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches---Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy---return from 17th-century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It's a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth...but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Contains tobacco depictions.

About Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Enter an extraordinary world filled with magic and wonder, where every holiday has its own special land. This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and all things that go bump in the night. Bored with the same old trick and treats, he yearns for something more, and soon stumbles upon the glorious magic of Christmas Town. When Jack decides to bring this joyful holiday back to Halloween Town, his dreams to fill Santa's shows unravels, and it's up to Sally, the rag doll who loves him, to stitch things together again.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved.













Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

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