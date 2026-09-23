BATMAN (1989) IN CONCERT to Play Austin Symphony
Peter Bay conducts the Austin Symphony Orchestra performing the composer's iconic score live to the film.
The Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform Danny Elfman's score to Batman (1989) live to the film, with Peter Bay conducting, on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center.
The event will screen Batman (1989) on the big screen at Dell Hall while Bay and the Austin Symphony Orchestra perform Elfman's score live. Elfman, described in the release as the composer behind Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, also composed the score for Batman.
Audiences are invited to dress as their favorite DC Superhero for the performances. The event is part of the Sarah & Ernest Butler Pops Series.
Event Details
Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.
Long Center
Peter Bay, conductor
Tickets available via the Austin Symphony Orchestra's website.
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