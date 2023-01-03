Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at OUTER BANKS Season Three on Netflix

Return to Outer Banks for Season 3 on February 23, 2023 on Netflix.

Jan. 03, 2023  

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world - and the only way out is together.

The cast includes Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) with Cullen Moss (Shoupe), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose Cameron), E. Roger Mitchell (Heyward), Charles Halford (Big John), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh)

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B

Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Andy McQueen as Singh, Madison Bailey as Kiara

Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo



