Photos: First-Look at Jessica Chastain in Crime Thriller Series THE SAVANT

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first-look at “The Savant,” the upcoming limited series starring Tony nominee Jessica Chastain. The eight-episode series will debut with the first two episodes on Friday, September 26, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through November 7, 2025.

The crime thriller series follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. The cast is also led by Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

“The Savant” is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Emmy Award winner Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “Tokyo Vice”), Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), and six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”). David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

Chastain made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2023 revival of A Doll's House. Her starring role in 2021 as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her awards for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards. Photos courtesy of Apple TV+