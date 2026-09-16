Photos: DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE Documentary to Arrive on VOD and Digital
The film explores Lundgren's hidden battles, from childhood trauma to cancer diagnosis, and his relentless drive to survive.
UNBREAKABLE, a feature-length documentary on action star Dolph Lundgren, premieres on VOD and all leading digital platforms on October 6, 2026. The film features interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and others.
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UNBREAKABLE is a raw and revealing portrait of the action icon Dolph Lundgren. From a troubled upbringing in Sweden to global superstardom, the film explores Dolph's hidden battles -- including childhood trauma, chronic injuries and a brutal cancer diagnosis -- and his relentless drive to survive and inspire. Through a medley of nostalgic home videos and archival photos, captivating interviews with comrades the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean Claude Van Damme and endlessly quotable clips, Lundgren delves into his life before and after the spotlight, and through his personal accounts, the larger-then-life superstar illuminates fans to the battles he waged in his head, heart, and body throughout his utterly fascinating lifetime on-and off the big screen.
DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE (2026)
Written & Directed by: Andrew Holmes
Featured: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren, Great Lundgren, Bert Lundgren, Tony Colagreco, Craig Baumgarten, Emma Krokdal, Avi Lerner, Bjorn Rosengren, Brian Fitkin, Dr. Ned Amendola, Johan Pramell, John Herzfeld, Kent Anderzon, Larry Witker, Warren Robertson, Dr. Alexandra Drakaki
Produced by: Adam Scorgie, Shane Fennessey
Executive Produced by: Dolph Lundgren, Adam Scorgie, Chee Kong Cheung, Shane Fennessey, Andrew Holmes, Darren C Bui, Jim Wright, Kevin Lowe, Terry O'Flynn, Darren Benning, Alex Benning, Jade Ansell, Mike Staudt, Rod Gregory, P. Hardwicke-Brown, Rocky Mudaliar, Yas Taalat, Gabriel Napora, Christopher Tavlarides, Jimmy Lynn, Austin Andrews
Associate Produced by: Scott Dodds, Kevin Morstad, Carey Opper
Director of Photography: Grant Cooper
Editors: Darren C Bui, Kevin Morstad, P. Hardwicke-Brown
Genre: Documentary / Biography / Sports
RT: 78 minutes
Rating: PG-13
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