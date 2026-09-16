Photos: DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE Documentary to Arrive on VOD and Digital

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UNBREAKABLE, a feature-length documentary on action star Dolph Lundgren, premieres on VOD and all leading digital platforms on October 6, 2026. The film features interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and others.













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UNBREAKABLE is a raw and revealing portrait of the action icon Dolph Lundgren. From a troubled upbringing in Sweden to global superstardom, the film explores Dolph's hidden battles -- including childhood trauma, chronic injuries and a brutal cancer diagnosis -- and his relentless drive to survive and inspire. Through a medley of nostalgic home videos and archival photos, captivating interviews with comrades the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean Claude Van Damme and endlessly quotable clips, Lundgren delves into his life before and after the spotlight, and through his personal accounts, the larger-then-life superstar illuminates fans to the battles he waged in his head, heart, and body throughout his utterly fascinating lifetime on-and off the big screen.

DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE (2026)

Written & Directed by: Andrew Holmes

Featured: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren, Great Lundgren, Bert Lundgren, Tony Colagreco, Craig Baumgarten, Emma Krokdal, Avi Lerner, Bjorn Rosengren, Brian Fitkin, Dr. Ned Amendola, Johan Pramell, John Herzfeld, Kent Anderzon, Larry Witker, Warren Robertson, Dr. Alexandra Drakaki

Produced by: Adam Scorgie, Shane Fennessey

Executive Produced by: Dolph Lundgren, Adam Scorgie, Chee Kong Cheung, Shane Fennessey, Andrew Holmes, Darren C Bui, Jim Wright, Kevin Lowe, Terry O'Flynn, Darren Benning, Alex Benning, Jade Ansell, Mike Staudt, Rod Gregory, P. Hardwicke-Brown, Rocky Mudaliar, Yas Taalat, Gabriel Napora, Christopher Tavlarides, Jimmy Lynn, Austin Andrews

Associate Produced by: Scott Dodds, Kevin Morstad, Carey Opper

Director of Photography: Grant Cooper

Editors: Darren C Bui, Kevin Morstad, P. Hardwicke-Brown

Genre: Documentary / Biography / Sports

RT: 78 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 10 Hrs 51 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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