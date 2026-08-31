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Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere

Andrew Holmes directed the film, which features Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

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Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere

Dolph Lundgren will give press interviews ahead of the premiere of the documentary DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE, which is set to debut on VOD and all leading digital platforms on October 6, 2026.

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image
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Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

Photos: DOLPH LUNDGREN to Give Press Interviews Ahead of UNBREAKABLE Doc Premiere Image

UNBREAKABLE is a raw and revealing portrait of the action icon Dolph Lundgren. From a troubled upbringing in Sweden to global superstardom, the film explores Dolph's hidden battles -- including childhood trauma, chronic injuries and a brutal cancer diagnosis -- and his relentless drive to survive and inspire. Through a medley of nostalgic home videos and archival photos, captivating interviews with comrades the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean Claude Van Damme and endlessly quotable clips, Lundgren delves into his life before and after the spotlight, and through his personal accounts, the larger-then-life superstar illuminates fans to the battles he waged in his head, heart, and body throughout his utterly fascinating lifetime on-and off the big screen.

Press Interviews

What: DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE Press Interviews — Select Broadcast/Specialty and Print/Digital/Podcast/Radio Interviews

Who: Dolph Lundgren

When: Virtual, Assorted Times, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, September 14-16

Film Details

DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE (2026)

Written & Directed by: Andrew Holmes

Featured: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren, Great Lundgren, Bert Lundgren, Tony Colagreco, Craig Baumgarten, Emma Krokdal, Avi Lerner, Bjorn Rosengren, Brian Fitkin, Dr. Ned Amendola, Johan Pramell, John Herzfeld, Kent Anderzon, Larry Witker, Warren Robertson, Dr. Alexandra Drakaki

Produced by: Adam Scorgie, Shane Fennessey

Executive Produced by: Dolph Lundgren, Adam Scorgie, Chee Kong Cheung, Shane Fennessey, Andrew Holmes, Darren C Bui, Jim Wright, Kevin Lowe, Terry O' Flynn, Darren Benning, Alex benning, Jade Ansell, Mike Staudt, Rod Gregory, P. Hardwicke-Brown, Rocky Mudaliar, Yas Taalat, Gabriel Napora, Christopher Tavlarides, Jimmy Lynn, Austin Andrews

Associate Produced by: Scott Dodds, Kevin Morstad, Carey Opper

Director of Photography: Grant Cooper

Editors: Darren C Bui, Kevin Morstad, P. Hardwicke-Brown

Genre: Documentary / Biography / Sports

RT: 78 minutes

Rating: PG-13

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