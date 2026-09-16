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Photos: DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD to premiere at Fantastic Fest

Ari Millen stars in the horror film written and directed by Cody Calahan.

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Photos: DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD to premiere at Fantastic Fest

DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD, written and directed by Cody Calahan, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Friday, September 18th.

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from the team behind a24's undertone

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The film stars Ari Millen and is produced by Chad Archibald, Cody Calahan, Jeff Maher, and Ari Millen.

Synopsis

After refusing treatment, a terminally ill man returns to his childhood home searching for closure. While there he discovers, buried in the earth, the family's long lost VHS camera. Inside the camera he finds a video tape of home movies. But as he watches, something disturbing begins bleeding through the static. And before long, a disembodied voice. At first, he suspects it's his medication, but soon discovers a lurking presence, turning his isolated childhood home into a waking nightmare. With his days numbered and the hauntings escalating, he must solve a dark family secret before his past consumes him.

Fantastic Fest 2026 Screening Info

Friday, September 18th at 2:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd) — World Premiere + Filmmaker Q&A

Tuesday, September 22nd at 5:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd)

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