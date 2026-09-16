Photos: DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD to premiere at Fantastic Fest

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DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD, written and directed by Cody Calahan, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Friday, September 18th.



from the team behind a24's undertone













The film stars Ari Millen and is produced by Chad Archibald, Cody Calahan, Jeff Maher, and Ari Millen.

Synopsis

After refusing treatment, a terminally ill man returns to his childhood home searching for closure. While there he discovers, buried in the earth, the family's long lost VHS camera. Inside the camera he finds a video tape of home movies. But as he watches, something disturbing begins bleeding through the static. And before long, a disembodied voice. At first, he suspects it's his medication, but soon discovers a lurking presence, turning his isolated childhood home into a waking nightmare. With his days numbered and the hauntings escalating, he must solve a dark family secret before his past consumes him.

Fantastic Fest 2026 Screening Info

Friday, September 18th at 2:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd) — World Premiere + Filmmaker Q&A

Tuesday, September 22nd at 5:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 07 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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