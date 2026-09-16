Photos: DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD to premiere at Fantastic Fest
Ari Millen stars in the horror film written and directed by Cody Calahan.
DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD, written and directed by Cody Calahan, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Friday, September 18th.
from the team behind a24's undertone
The film stars Ari Millen and is produced by Chad Archibald, Cody Calahan, Jeff Maher, and Ari Millen.
Synopsis
After refusing treatment, a terminally ill man returns to his childhood home searching for closure. While there he discovers, buried in the earth, the family's long lost VHS camera. Inside the camera he finds a video tape of home movies. But as he watches, something disturbing begins bleeding through the static. And before long, a disembodied voice. At first, he suspects it's his medication, but soon discovers a lurking presence, turning his isolated childhood home into a waking nightmare. With his days numbered and the hauntings escalating, he must solve a dark family secret before his past consumes him.
Fantastic Fest 2026 Screening Info
Friday, September 18th at 2:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd) — World Premiere + Filmmaker Q&A
Tuesday, September 22nd at 5:15pm at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Theaters 4 and 8 (1120 S Lamar Blvd)
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