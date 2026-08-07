Photos: ICE CREAM MAN Opens Nationwide, Celebrates Bloody Red Carpet Premiere

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ICE CREAM MAN, the new horror film from director Eli Roth, opened in theaters nationwide following a world premiere hosted by THE HORROR SECTION at the Vista Theater in Hollywood. The premiere brought out cast and crew including Roth, Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis, Karen Cliche, Sarah Abbott, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer, Charlie Storey, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Hailey Kittle, Luke Dietz, Ivano DiCaro, Matias Tafilica, Kole Parks, Amanda Barker, and Eli Massillon, along with composer Brandon Roberts, prosthetics makeup artist Adrien Morot, cinematographer Simon Shohet, co-writer Noah Belson, editor Matt Lyon, and executive producers Matt MacLellan, Geneva Wasserman, Jon Schnaars, Holly Adams, and Andre Coutu.

Photo Credit: Amy Graves / The Horror Section





















































































Photo Credit: Amy Graves / The Horror Section

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