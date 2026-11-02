Photos: DANIEL AND THE FIERY FURNACE to Arrive on Digital and DVD

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EKKL Entertainment has announced that DANIEL AND THE FIERY FURNACE will arrive on digital on November 3 and on DVD on December 1. The film stars Mena Massoud and Elijah Alexander.

Release Details

Digital: November 3 ($19.99)

December 1 ($14.95 at Amazon and Walmart)

About the Film

Released nationwide in more than 1,500 theaters, Daniel and the Fiery Furnace opened as the #1 independent film, #1 faith-based film and #6 overall film at the domestic box office on September 18. Earning more than $8.3 million to date with a Verified Hot on the Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, the film remained the #1 independent film throughout the month of September and has remained among the top 15 in its first four weeks.

Daniel and the Fiery Furnace is an epic live-action biblical drama that brings the origin story of the prophet Daniel to life against the backdrop of exile in Babylon. As Daniel rises within a powerful and unforgiving empire, a ruthless king issues a decree demanding absolute worship under penalty of death. When three faithful men—Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego—refuse to bow, they choose to be cast into a blazing furnace rather than betray their God. In the face of impossible odds, their defiance ignites a miracle that is seen around the world.

About EKKL

EKKL Entertainment is a premium faith-and-family entertainment company and trusted home for quality stories, authentic voices, and meaningful experiences. A first of its kind fully connected destination founded by entertainment pioneer Michael Scott in partnership with Willie and Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher, EKKL brings together theatrical releases, a curated streaming library, podcasts, daily devotionals, community, commerce, travel benefits, and live experiences in one connected destination. Named for the Greek word ekklesia, meaning a gathering of people around what matters most, EKKL is designed to meet audiences in the everyday rhythms of life with entertainment rooted in heart, humor, hope, and meaning. EKKL's upcoming theatrical releases include the epic live-action biblical drama Daniel and the Fiery Furnace starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Elijah Alexander (The Chosen); the streaming platform has a library of more than 350 films and series, alongside podcasts reaching more than 125 million annual downloads and 30 million social media followers. For more information, visit EKKL.com.































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