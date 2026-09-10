Sherri Shepherd on Becoming First Woman to Play the Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway

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Sherri Shepherd stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss two very different projects: her upcoming turn as the first woman to play the Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway and her role in the 9/11 survivor story Angel in the Rubble. The appearance gave Shepherd a platform to talk through both the historic casting news and the weight of the true story she is helping bring to the screen.

Shepherd used the segment to walk hosts through what it means to step into the Genie role on Broadway, a part not previously played by a woman on the show's stage. She paired that conversation with details on Angel in the Rubble, a project centered on a survivor's account of the September 11 attacks, giving viewers a sense of the emotional range she is currently navigating between comedy and drama.

The conversation stayed centered on these two projects, with Shepherd offering hosts insight into both the lighter, performative demands of stepping into a beloved animated character on stage and the more solemn responsibility of portraying a real survivor's experience. The pairing highlighted the breadth of work she is currently balancing.

Shepherd's appearance focused squarely on these two roles, giving audiences a direct look at how she is approaching a milestone Broadway casting alongside a project rooted in a significant moment of American history.

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