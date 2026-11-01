Bateman, Arnett, Hayes on Six Years of 'SmartLess'

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Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett sat down with Willie Geist backstage ahead of a live taping of their podcast 'SmartLess' at the Hollywood Bowl, discussing how the show came together and reflecting on some of their favorite conversations from the past six years. The sitdown, part of Sunday Sitdown, finds the three hosts speaking candidly about the origins of the project and the relationships that shaped it.

The three actors describe the podcast as having grown out of their long friendship, with the format taking shape from how they naturally talk to one another rather than a planned concept. Bateman, Arnett and Hayes also touched on some of the standout guests who have joined them on the podcast since it began six years ago.

The conversation took place ahead of a live 'SmartLess' show at the Hollywood Bowl, where the hosts planned to bring their usual dynamic to a large audience. Much of the discussion centered on how the show has endured and continued to draw notable guests despite its loose, unscripted format.

The appearance builds on an earlier conversation the three had with Geist, in which they discussed the podcast's growth and named some of their dream guests. That prior interview also explored how Bateman, Arnett and Hayes first connected professionally long before 'SmartLess' existed.

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