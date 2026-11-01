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Tisha Campbell Expands on Raising Son With Autism, Single Life

The extended sit-down builds on topics Campbell raised in an earlier studio segment with Jennifer Hudson.

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Tisha Campbell sat down for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving host Jennifer Hudson additional time to revisit personal subjects Campbell has discussed on the program, including raising her son who has autism and her experience navigating single life.

The expanded conversation follows an earlier appearance in which Campbell spoke with Hudson about paying for Gabrielle Union's therapy, her son's autism, and her status as a single woman, moving between the three subjects at Hudson's prompting and offering firsthand accounts rather than general remarks.

The extended format gave Campbell more space in front of Hudson's studio audience to elaborate on those same personal topics, continuing the thread from her prior sit-down on the show.

Campbell's earlier conversation on the program, detailed in Tisha Campbell on Paying for Gabrielle Union's Therapy, laid the groundwork for the extended discussion, with Campbell speaking directly to Hudson about her relationship with Union and the circumstances behind covering her therapy expenses.

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