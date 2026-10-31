Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Inside BEVERLY HILLS, 90210's Halloween Episode
Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty appear in the season two episode now streaming on Paramount Plus.
A new clip highlights the Halloween-themed episode of Beverly Hills, 90210's second season, titled Halloween, in which Brandon Walsh, played by Jason Priestley, agrees to go trick-or-treating with Emily Valentine, played by CHRISTINE ELISE, and the twin kids she is babysitting for the night.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly Taylor, played by Jennie Garth, and Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty, attend a Halloween party and take in the costumes worn by their fellow partygoers. The episode marks the tenth installment of the show's second season.
The episode is available to stream as part of the full run of Beverly Hills, 90210 on Paramount+, which carries the series alongside other library titles from CBS, Paramount Pictures, and related networks under the platform's streaming service.
The Halloween episode centers its storylines around the holiday, splitting its ensemble between Brandon's trick-or-treating outing with Emily Valentine and the twins in her care, and the party scene attended by Kelly and Brenda, giving viewers two parallel looks at how the characters mark the occasion.
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