Video: Inside BEVERLY HILLS, 90210's Halloween Episode

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new clip highlights the Halloween-themed episode of Beverly Hills, 90210's second season, titled Halloween, in which Brandon Walsh, played by Jason Priestley, agrees to go trick-or-treating with Emily Valentine, played by CHRISTINE ELISE, and the twin kids she is babysitting for the night.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly Taylor, played by Jennie Garth, and Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty, attend a Halloween party and take in the costumes worn by their fellow partygoers. The episode marks the tenth installment of the show's second season.

The episode is available to stream as part of the full run of Beverly Hills, 90210 on Paramount+, which carries the series alongside other library titles from CBS, Paramount Pictures, and related networks under the platform's streaming service.

The Halloween episode centers its storylines around the holiday, splitting its ensemble between Brandon's trick-or-treating outing with Emily Valentine and the twins in her care, and the party scene attended by Kelly and Brenda, giving viewers two parallel looks at how the characters mark the occasion.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 0 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone