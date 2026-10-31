Hannah Waddingham Sits for Extended Interview

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Hannah Waddingham sat down with host Jennifer Hudson for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, with the conversation given more time on air than a standard studio segment allows.

The expanded format gave Hudson's studio audience a longer look at Waddingham discussing her life and career directly with the host. The appearance unfolded as a single sit-down exchange, with Hudson prompting Waddingham through the topics covered during the segment.

Waddingham used the additional time to speak at length with Hudson in front of the audience, following a format the program has used for other guests who received extended segments rather than brief studio spots.

The interview centered on that one-on-one exchange between Waddingham and Hudson, giving viewers a fuller account of the discussion than a shorter segment would typically allow.

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