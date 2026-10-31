Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Hannah Waddingham Sits for Extended Interview
The sit-down ran longer than a typical studio segment on the talk show.
Hannah Waddingham sat down with host Jennifer Hudson for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, with the conversation given more time on air than a standard studio segment allows.
The expanded format gave Hudson's studio audience a longer look at Waddingham discussing her life and career directly with the host. The appearance unfolded as a single sit-down exchange, with Hudson prompting Waddingham through the topics covered during the segment.
Waddingham used the additional time to speak at length with Hudson in front of the audience, following a format the program has used for other guests who received extended segments rather than brief studio spots.
The interview centered on that one-on-one exchange between Waddingham and Hudson, giving viewers a fuller account of the discussion than a shorter segment would typically allow.
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