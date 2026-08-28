THE RUNNER World Premiere Photos Feature Gal Gadot Ahead of Prime Video Debut

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Amazon MGM Studios hosted the World Premiere of the new thriller THE RUNNER on Thursday, August 27, at Harmony Gold Preview House in Los Angeles. Guests were treated to a screening of the film followed by an afterparty at Ysabel.

Attendees included THE RUNNER star Gal Gadot, director Kevin Macdonald, producer David Kosse and writer Mark Gibson.

Special guests included Harry Jowsey, Jesse Kove, Mena Massoud, Coco Watson, Daniela Ortiz and more.

THE RUNNER is available globally on Prime Video September 2, 2026.

About The Runner

In the pulse-pounding psychological thriller The Runner, Maia Marten (Gal Gadot) has built her life on being one step ahead — a sharp, resourceful, high-powered lawyer at the top of London's legal world. During her routine morning run, a single phone call shatters her world: her son has been taken. The instructions to get him back are simple and merciless — keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one. Stop, and he dies. Forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands, Maia must confront an impossible question: how far will she go to bring her son home? Set against the backdrop of London's hyper-connected streets, The Runner is a visceral, high-stakes race where every second counts, every choice carries a price, and a mother's unstoppable love becomes the most dangerous weapon of all.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

Written by Mark Gibson

Produced by David Kosse, p.g.a.

Starring Gal Gadot, Damian Lewis, Rory Wilmot, Alfred Enoch

Release Date: September 2, 2026

Run Time: 84 minutes | Rating: PG-13 | Genre: Thriller, Suspense, Action

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images



Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images

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