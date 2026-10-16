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Photos: CAPTURING BIGFOOT Filmmakers Release 4K Scan of Patterson-Gimlin Footage

The highest-quality scan replaces decades-old VHS transfers ahead of the film's theatrical and streaming debut.

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Photos: CAPTURING BIGFOOT Filmmakers Release 4K Scan of Patterson-Gimlin Footage

Ahead of the documentary's theatrical release, the team behind CAPTURING BIGFOOT is releasing a new 4K scan of the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin footage, made directly from the original 16mm film in the Patterson family collection. It is the highest-quality version yet to exist and will replace the VHS-era transfer the family has long used for licensing.

CAPTURING BIGFOOT is in theaters and debuting exclusively on Prime Video October 20.

Synopsis

On October 20, 1967, Roger Patterson captured 59 seconds of film showing a creature walking through the Northern California woods—footage that became the most analyzed and debated in history. Fifty-nine years later, a reel of 16mm film discovered in a safe changes everything.

'Capturing Bigfoot' reveals the untold story behind the world's greatest mystery, told for the first time by Patterson's own son and the people who were there.

This is a story about family legacy, broken friendships, and belief itself.

Credits

Directed by: Marq Evans

Produced by: Tamir Ardon, Marq Evans, Nick Spicer

Executive Produced by: Douglas Hamm, Lara Hamm, Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian

Run Time: 103 minutes

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