Photos: BOIÚNA Thriller to Open in October with Kiana Madeira

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Tickets are now on sale for BOIÚNA, a new thriller from Lionsgate set for release in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

The film is directed by Mike P. Nelson from a screenplay by Alan McElroy, based on a story by Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy. It is produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer. Lionsgate presents a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.

The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.

BOIÚNA is rated R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language, with a runtime of 104 minutes.

Tickets are available at bewareboiuna.movie.

Film Details

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language

Runtime: 104 minutes

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Mike P. Nelson

Screenplay by: Alan McElroy

Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green















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