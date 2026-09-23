Photos: BOIÚNA Thriller to Open in October with Kiana Madeira
Directed by Mike P. Nelson, the film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.
Tickets are now on sale for BOIÚNA, a new thriller from Lionsgate set for release in theaters on October 2, 2026.
Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.
The film is directed by Mike P. Nelson from a screenplay by Alan McElroy, based on a story by Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy. It is produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer. Lionsgate presents a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.
The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.
BOIÚNA is rated R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language, with a runtime of 104 minutes.
Tickets are available at bewareboiuna.movie.
Film Details
Genre: Suspense, Horror
Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language
Runtime: 104 minutes
U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026
Directed by: Mike P. Nelson
Screenplay by: Alan McElroy
Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy
Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green
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