Photos: BLUE LIGHTS Season Four Returns to BritBox With New Belfast Challenges

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BAFTA-winning crime drama Blue Lights returns for season four, continuing its portrait of contemporary Belfast through the officers of Blackthorn Station. Grace (Siân Brooke, Sherlock), Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal) face challenges that force the team to reconsider how they serve their community and the place they call home. The new season also brings the return of familiar faces, including Richard Dormer, when Blue Lights returns November 12 on BritBox.

Probation might be over for Grace, Tommy and Annie but it isn't getting any easier to control the ongoing drug pipeline in Northern Ireland. A limitation on police resources is making everything more difficult and threatening the future of Blackthorn Station. Beyond the station doors, a rise of anti-immigration violence is bringing riots to the streets and the toxic legacy of the Troubles still runs deep. Faced with chaos on the streets and pressure from above, the section is forced to radically reconsider the way they work – and the place they call home.

Also New to BritBox in November

Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) and GWYNETH KEYWORTH (Lost Boys & Fairies) reunite as the mismatched crime-solving duo John Chapel and Janie Mallowan in season two of Death Valley. Now officially working together, the pair tackle a fresh slate of murders across Wales while navigating new career ambitions, complicated family dynamics and a personal relationship that remains anything but straightforward. Death Valley season two premieres November 17 on BritBox.

The odd-couple of Welsh policing return – and they've risen up the ranks. But is that what they really want? Their unprecedented clear-up rate in solving murders has brought Janie her much-coveted promotion to Detective Inspector. And she now has official help from John as Mid Wales Police's new civilian consultant. But Janie's growing discontent with her new role. Health and safety briefings, police strategy meetings and the arrival of her estranged father – the charming and unreliable Michael – forces Janine to question her life choices. Meanwhile, a murder on the set of an epic Games of Thrones-style production reignites John's passion for acting. Could he make a return? And the pair's personal relationship remains fragile following John's relationship with Yvonne (Melanie Walters, Gavin & Stacey) – Janie's mum.

Picking up from the end of season one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell, Peep Show) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Dipo Ola, Landscapers) on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won't stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland), John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James. A puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun. Ludwig season two's finale airs November 17.

Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise (Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley) comes to the YOI having lost her faith. When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey (David Tennant, Doctor Who), a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident – but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much? Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter (Ollie McNulty) and James (Louis McCartney, Hope Street), struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. Can James ever face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence and will Peter tell the truth about the death of an innocent man, or does family loyalty mean more? An unlikely friendship between them looks to shift the trajectory of their futures, but in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible? Time season three's finale airs November 5.

In December, The Other Bennet Sister Special will see Ella Bruccoleri return (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) as Mary, as well as Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, SAS Rogue Heroes) as her husband Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs. Hayward?

BritBox November Listings

November 2, 2026: Friday Night Dinner S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 25' | Released All at Once. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, the award-winning hit comedy is back for a third series of mayhem at the gloriously idiosyncratic Goodman family's traditional Friday night dinner. Adam (Simon Bird, The Inbetweeners) gains a new female admirer - a 9 year old girl, Jonny (Tom Rosenthal, Plebs) gets the world's worst tattoo, Dad gives the boys a graphic lecture on sex education and tries to hide a dead, frozen fox from Mum, Mum practices being a counsellor on her horrified family, Grandma goes back out with the terrifying Mr Morris, neighbour Jim accidentally swallows his dog's sleeping pills, and... there's a wedding.

November 2, 2026: Friday Night Dinner S4 | New to BritBox | 6 x 25' | Released All at Once. The Goodman boys are finally fully fledged adults. Sort of. But nothing will stop 'piss-face' and 'pus-face' coming home for Friday night dinner - not if Mum gets her way. And Mum always gets her way. The Goodman family returns for a fourth series of this classic quirky comedy - and they're as loveable and laughably dysfunctional as ever. Dad's brain (or lack of) keeps getting him in trouble, Mum is struggling to let go of her beloved 'bobbles', and the grandmas are growing hornier and more horrible by the year. Friday Night Dinner is about the traditions that pull a family together - and drive them round the bend.

November 2, 2026: Friday Night Dinner S5 | New to BritBox | 6 x 25' | Released All at Once. Once again, brothers Adam and Jonny return to Mum and Dad's house for a Friday night dinner of soup, chicken and crimble-crumble - plus massive side-orders of wind-ups and bickering. Mum and Dad get a hot tub, much to the horror of Adam and Jonny; Adam accidentally sets his car on fire; Jonny won't stop prank-calling Adam; Dad becomes obsessed with his old, terrifying ventriloquist dummy; Mum organises her own, terrible surprise party; Jim goes on a date from beyond hell; Horrible Grandma comes back for more horribleness - and the family have dinner.

November 2, 2026: Friday Night Dinner S6 | New to BritBox | 6 x 25' | Released All at Once. In this series, Dad buys a grotty old caravan – and starts living in it, Mum almost has a heart attack when the boys both get 'females', Jonny buys the world's most disgusting coat, Adam gaffer-tapes Jonny's phone to the ceiling, Aunty Val takes up sexting, Horrible Grandma wreaks havoc in the Goodman household – and Jim gets a brand new dog...

November 6, 2026: I Escaped to the Country S9 | New to BritBox, US Only | 5 x 60' | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly. Series celebrating the house-buying success stories of people who went on to purchase a rural property they were introduced to on their original Escape to the Country journey.

November 12, 2026: Blue Lights S4 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60' | Released Weekly

November 17, 2026: Death Valley S2 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 45' | Released Weekly

November 23, 2026: Pointless Celebrities UK S8 | New to BritBox | 12 x 60' | Released All at Once. Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman present a celebrity version of the general knowledge quiz in which contestants try to come up with the answers that nobody else could think of.

BBC Select November Listings

November 5, 2026: Secret of the Lost Grail with Alice Roberts | North America Premiere | 3 x 60' | Released All at Once. Join Professor Alice Roberts on an adventure across Britain as she decodes the truth behind its Holy Grail legends, linking Arthurian lore, sacred relics and the Knights Templar.

November 7, 2026: Clive Myrie's African Adventure | North America Premiere | 10 x 25' | Released All at Once. The sounds and soul of a vibrant and varied land. From surfing to souks, Clive Myrie journeys across an Africa rarely seen, immersing himself in its culture and uncovering family roots.

November 12, 2026: The Three Kings of 1936 | North America Premiere | 1 x 72'. Explore the extraordinary events of 1936 that saw three different kings sit on the British throne in quick succession: The aging King George V, the controversial Edward VIII and the duty-bound George VI.

November 12, 2026: Are We Still Evolving? | Available in North America | 1 x 50'. Dr. Alice Roberts asks one of the great questions about our species: are we still evolving? And if so, what evolutionary changes could be in our future?

November 19, 2026: Royal Gardens S1 | North America Premiere | 6 x 60' | Released All at Once. Professor Suzannah Lipscomb explores the world's most majestic royal estates through their historic and botanical wonders. Each episode reveals the secrets, beauty, and cultural legacy of these iconic gardens.

November 19, 2026: Inside Hotel Chocolat S1 | Available in North America | 2 x 45' | Released All at Once. Go behind the scenes at Hotel Chocolat - Britain's biggest independent chocolate company. Follow the teams inside the factory making a million chocolates a day, from its cocoa plantations, to the shelves of its newest high street stores.

November 19, 2026: Inside Hotel Chocolat S2 | Available in North America | 3 x 45' | Released All at Once. It's a challenging time for the high street, but Britain's biggest independent chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat is about to enter its most exciting year yet as the team conjures up exciting flavours in a bid to crack the American market.

November 26, 2026: Snow Bears | Available in North America | 1 x 60'. The enchanting true-to-life tale of polar bear cubs and their mother on a 400-mile journey from their birth den in Svalbard to the pack ice surrounding the North Pole. It's a fun-packed, snowy adventure as two young bears learn how to survive.

November 26, 2026: Kirstie's Vintage Christmas | Available in North America | 1 x 50'. Kirstie, the queen of crafts, and her team of experts mentor homemakers and show them how to inject a bit of vintage style into homes for the holiday season, demonstrating how to create handmade treasures and shop for chic vintage items.

November 26, 2026: A Very British Yule Log (New Editions) | North America Premiere | 10 x 90' | Released Weekly. Put your feet up and get cozy with this selection of quintessentially British yule logs. Fill your home with the warm comfort of an open fire, minus the mess (no chimney sweep required). Choose between festive Christmas music or the calming crackle of logs on the hearth.

Photo Credit: BritBox



























































Photo Credit: BritBox

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone