Photos: TOMMY & TUPPENCE Series to Premiere, Anchor BritBox's Eras of Agatha Christie

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BritBox is celebrating the 'Eras of Agatha Christie' this fall with the premiere of 'Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence' alongside a collection of classics inspired by the mystery writer, and the return of several acclaimed crime and mystery series.

'Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence' ushers in the latest chapter of Christie storytelling and anchors BritBox's fall slate. Starring Antonia Thomas (Dig), Josh Dylan (The Buccaneers) and Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake), the series premieres September 15 in celebration of the mystery writer's birthday. The new installment anchors 'Eras of Agatha Christie,' a month-long celebration bringing together beloved classics and contemporary adaptations that showcase the many sides of the Queen of Crime.

BritBox heads into fall with the return of some of its crime and mystery favorites. David Mitchell (Peep Show) is back on the case in Ludwig Season 2 on October 13, followed by Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) and Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies) reuniting for more unconventional sleuthing in Death Valley Season 2 on November 17. Plus, the third season of Time starring David Tennant (Doctor Who) and the officers of Blue Lights return for a fourth season, coming soon to BritBox.

Fans can also celebrate International Podcast Day on September 30 with On the Box: The BritBox Podcast. All 20 episodes are now streaming wherever podcasts are available, with hosts Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins sitting down with British stars including Hugh Bonneville, Ruth Jones, Brenda Blethyn, Sally Wainwright and Tom Ellis.

BritBox Fall Preview

October 13, 2026: Ludwig S2 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60' — John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell, Peep Show), genius puzzle setter and master of all things cryptic, is now a police consultant working on 'impossible' crimes. No longer having to pretend to be his identical twin brother, John is more his true self than ever – brilliant at solving conundrum-based crimes but hopeless at everything else. But James, his brother, is still missing. Now an official police employee, John is forbidden from using departmental resources to look for James or uncover what he was investigating. But John won't stop, and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) – a puzzle must be solved, and a husband and father brought home. As they continue to investigate, one masquerade may have ended, but a new one is just beginning…

November 17, 2026: Death Valley S2 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 45' — The odd-couple of Welsh policing return – and they've risen up the ranks. But is that what they really want? Starring BAFTA winner Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) and Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies). Their unprecedented clear-up rate in solving murders has brought Janie her much-coveted promotion to Detective Inspector. And she now has official help from John as Mid Wales Police's new civilian consultant. But Janie's growing discontent with her new role. Health and safety briefings, police strategy meetings and the arrival of her estranged father – the charming and unreliable Michael – forces Janine to question her life choices. Meanwhile, a murder on the set of an epic Games of Thrones-style production reignites John's passion for acting. Could he make a return? And the pair's personal relationship remains fragile following John's relationship with Yvonne – Janie's mum.

COMING SOON: Time S3 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere | 3 x 60' — Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise (Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley) comes to the YOI having lost her faith. When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey (David Tennant, Doctor Who), a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident – but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much? Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter (Ollie McNulty) and James (Louis McCartney, Hope Street), struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. Can James ever face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence and will Peter tell the truth about the death of an innocent man, or does family loyalty mean more? An unlikely friendship between them looks to shift the trajectory of their futures, but in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible?

COMING SOON: Blue Lights S4 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 45' — Probation might be over for Grace (Sian Brooke, Sherlock), Tommy (Nathan Braniff), and Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal) but it isn't getting any easier to control the ongoing drug pipeline in Northern Ireland. A limitation on police resources is making everything more difficult and threatening the future of Blackthorn Station. Beyond the station doors, a rise of anti-immigration violence is bringing riots to the streets and the toxic legacy of the Troubles still runs deep. Faced with chaos on the streets and pressure from above, the section is forced to radically reconsider the way they work – and the place they call home.

'Eras of Agatha Christie'

This September, BritBox celebrates the enduring legacy – and many 'eras' – of the Queen of Crime with 'Eras of Agatha Christie.' Leading up to the September 15 premiere of Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence on the writer's birthday, viewers can revisit ready-to-stream classics including Marple and Poirot, alongside a new generation of Christie adaptations: Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (2022), Murder Is Easy (2023) and Towards Zero (2025). Each week, BritBox will spotlight a different side of Christie's storytelling through curated collections including 'A Taste for Poison,' 'Secrets & Spies,' 'Destination: Murder,' 'Murders in the Village' and 'Her Darker Side' – inviting fans to rediscover familiar favorites and uncover a new mystery along the way.

BritBox's 'Eras of Agatha Christie' includes a selection of classic films from Warner Bros., spanning decades of Christie storytelling.

September 15, 2026: Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence S1 | BritBox Original. BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 45' | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly — In the first contemporary English language Agatha Christie series adaptation, the detective duo of the impulsive Tuppence (Antonia Thomas, The Good Doctor) and loveable try hard Tommy (Josh Dylan, The Buccaneers) rise again. Mixing what made the screwball comedy and playful romance that made this crime solving couple beloved, with a cast representative of the energy of modern London, this series will please old fans - and new - alike. Featured in the 'Secrets & Spies' collection.

September 15, 2026: Murder Most Foul (1964) | 1 x 90' — Murder Most Foul turns a quiet jury room into comedic chaos when stubborn sleuth Miss Jane Marple blocks a guilty verdict and launches her own investigation. Disguised as a would‑be actress in a seedy theatre troupe, she uncovers blackmail, backstage rivalries, and fresh corpses—risking her own life as secrets, laughter, and murder collide. Based on the novel Mrs. McGinty's Dead by Agatha Christie. Featured in the 'Secrets & Spies' and 'Murders in the Village' collections.

September 15, 2026: Agatha Christie's A Caribbean Mystery (1983) | New to BritBox | 1 x 90' — When Agatha Christie's beloved amateur sleuth Miss Jane Marple arrives at an elegant resort for a relaxing vacation, she stumbles on a complex web of cold-blooded murders. Armed only with a mind as sharp as her knitting needles, she races against the clock to prevent a murderer from killing ... again. Based on Agatha Christie's Caribbean Mystery. Featured in the 'Destination: Murder' collection.

September 15, 2026: Murder She Said (1962) | 1 x 90' — In Murder, She Said, indomitable Miss Marple witnesses a strangling aboard a night train from Paddington—only to be dismissed as a doddering eccentric when no body is found. Undeterred, she poses as a railway worker and then goes undercover as a maid, uncovering skeletons in the closets of a quarrelsome country estate where secrets abound, murders multiply, and her wit proves sharper than any killer. Featured in the 'Murders in the Village' collection.

September 15, 2026: The Alphabet Murders (1966) | 1 x 90' — Tony Randall stars as Agatha Christie's redoubtable Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, who confronts murder and mayhem when a demented killer murders in grisly alphabetical order ... beginning with the initials A.A. and slashing blithely towards Z.Z. Poirot's formidable intellectual powers are taxed to the limit as he attempts to decipher the killer's bizarre motivations--his task made more difficult by a bumbling British intelligence agent. But in the end, despite frequently hilarious incompetence, Poirot spells out the solution. Based on Agatha Christie's novel The ABC Murders. Featured in the 'Her Darker Side' collection.

September 15, 2026: Murder at the Gallop (1963) | 1 x 90' — In Murder at the Gallop, when a wealthy recluse dies in a suspicious fall, the sharp‑witted Miss Marple (Margaret Rutherford) senses murder where others see misfortune. As greed, secrets, and suspicious relatives close in—and the body count rises—Marple pursues a single fragile clue into a deadly web of deception that nearly costs her life. In the end, the truth proves as shocking as it is unexpected. Featured in the 'Murders in the Village' collection.

September 15, 2026: Murder Ahoy (1964) | New to BritBox | 1 x 90' — Murder Ahoy finds Agatha Christie's indomitable Miss Marple (Margaret Rutherford) sailing into danger when a fellow trustee is found dead and authorities insist it was natural causes. Certain of murder, she boards a naval training ship for troubled youths, uncovering a web of thieves, secrets and suspects. As more bodies fall and comedy collides with suspense, Miss Marple risks her own life to expose a cunning killer on the high seas. Featured in the 'Destination: Murder' collection.

September 15, 2026: Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy (1982) | New to BritBox | 1 x 90' — An American computer expert vacationing in England meets a dear, older lady aboard a train bound for London. She tells him that murder is easy as long as no one is suspected and that she is on her way to Scotland Yard to report the name of the murderer of three people in her village. But a hit-and-run driver strikes her down before she can tell her tale to the police. And the American traveler is swept into a deadly mystery as he pursues her investigation. Featured in the 'A Taste for Poison,' 'Murders in the Village' and 'Her Darker Side' collections.

September 15, 2026: Agatha Christie's Thirteen at Dinner (1985) | New to BritBox | 1 x 90' — The banquet's prepared; the guests arrive; and murder pulls up a chair. Now it's up to legendary detective Hercule Poirot to solve the gruesome murders of an English lord, an American impressionist and an aspiring young actor. Academy Award Winner Faye Dunaway stars in a dual role in this mystery based on the novel by Agatha Christie. Featured in the 'Secrets & Spies' collection.

Additional BritBox September Listings

September 3, 2026: Showtrial S1 | US Exclusive, New to Canada | 5 x 60' | Released All at Once — When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused - and their families - in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha's arrest. Refusing her father's help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution that is weaponising Talitha's gender and social privilege against her.

September 24, 2026: Showtrial S2 | North America Premiere, US Exclusive, New to Canada | 5 x 60' | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly — Notorious climate change activist Marcus Calderwood is a fierce advocate of direct, disruptive action and unapologetic about its consequences. As a result, he has as many hostile opponents as he does supporters. So when Marcus is left for dead in a roadside hit-and-run, foul play cannot be discounted. The fact that a dying Marcus named a police officer as his assailant – one with a prior grudge against him – reinforces this suspicion. If Marcus's death really was a cold-blooded murder, what motives lay behind it? From the victim's last breath to the jury's final verdict, Showtrial's layered characters and intriguing plot twists combine for a compelling drama built on a key question: When a trial is dominated by divisive issues and public outrage, can justice ever be served?

September 9, 2026: Monarch of the Glen S1 | New to BritBox | 8 x 50' | Released All at Once — Archie Macdonald left the family home in Scotland's Highlands nearly ten years ago and had no desire to go back. When news of a family crisis reaches him, however, he reluctantly heads up to crumbling Glenbogle Castle. But far from being at death's door, as his mother had informed him, Archie's father is not really ill at all. Rather, it is the estate that has fallen to rack and ruin and massive debts have mounted up. Forces beyond his control conspire to make Archie stay, at least long enough for him to try and save the estate of Glenbogle. Which, of course, could take a very long time.

September 9, 2026: Monarch of the Glen S2 | New to BritBox | 8 x 50' | Released All at Once — Archie Macdonald has pledged himself to Glenbogle, his family castle in the Scottish Highlands, but now faces a titanic struggle to make the estate profitable. But rebellious tenants, local vendettas, and scheming golddiggers must be confronted as he strives to make Glenbogle a thriving tourist attraction. And then, of course, there's Hector, his unruly and mischievous father, who finds ever more elaborate ways to frustrate his son's endeavours. London girlfriend Justine vies with his childhood friend Katrina and the ever hopeful Lexie for Archie's affections.

September 9, 2026: Monarch of the Glen S3 | New to BritBox | 11 x 50' | Released All at Once — Archie Macdonald remains pledged to Glenbogle, his family castle in the Scottish Highlands, but rebellious tenants, local vendettas, and scheming golddiggers must be confronted as he strives to make Glenbogle a thriving tourist attraction. And then, of course, there's Hector, his unruly and mischievous father, who finds ever more elaborate ways to frustrate his son's endeavours.

September 10, 2026: Cooper and Fry S1 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 45' | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly — Set in the mystery-shrouded Peak District, DC Ben Cooper (Robert James-Collier), an affable local to Edendale, is thrown together with DC Diane Fry (Mandip Gill), a guarded newcomer who has arrived from the city under mysterious circumstances.

September 16, 2026: Great Estates From Above S1 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 4 x 60' | Released All at Once — Narrated by Bessie Carter (Outrageous, Bridgeton), Great Estates from Above is a visually stunning history series that showcases Britain's most magnificent country houses and palaces.

September 23, 2026: Call the Midwife S15 | Canadian Release Only, Canadian Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 60' | Released Weekly — Uncertainty surrounds the future of Nonnatus House, with the team of midwives navigating shifting expectations in a rapidly modernising world. The midwives encounter the Women's Liberation Movement, complex medical cases such as premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis, and even the lingering scars of slavery.

September 28, 2026: Richard Osman's House of Games S2 | New to BritBox | 50 x 30' | Released All at Once — Richard Osman hosts the game show in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

BBC Select September Listings

September 1, 2026: Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie | Available in North America | 1 x 60' — A close look into Agatha Christie's inner world. Explore her vast archive of personal notebooks, expert interviews, and rare and personal testimony from her descendants to get into the mind of the greatest writer of our time.

September 1, 2026: Agatha Christie's England | Available in North America | 1 x 60' — Explore the real-life magical places that inspired Agatha Christie's stories, from the sleepy seaside chocolate box villages she lived in as a child to the luxury hotels and trains she visited as an adult.

September 3, 2026: Antiques Roadshow S49 | North America Premiere | 20 x 60' | Released 2x On Premiere, Then Weekly — Amazing items, poignant stories, beautiful locations. Fiona Bruce and the experts uncover fascinating family and social history embodied in priceless, personal and peculiar items. The season premiere features unique access to Windsor Castle and personal items belonging to Queen Elizabeth II. This title has moved from its originally slated August 20, 2026 premiere date.

September 10, 2026: Seven Wonders of the Ancient World S1 | North America Premiere | 3 x 60' | Released Weekly — Bettany Hughes begins her adventure in Egypt, visiting the remarkable Great Pyramid at Giza and discovering its hidden chambers before heading to the world's first ever skyscraper, the ingenious Lighthouse of Alexandria. Episodes include an augmented reality option where viewers will be able to virtually travel to moments in time to explore, learn, and see these sites.

September 10, 2026: The Secret Life of Rockpools | Available in North America | 1 x 50' — Paleontologist Richard Fortey discovers the hidden world of rock pools alongside leading marine biologists. From labs to UK coastlines, he explores the surprising behaviors and resilience of extraordinary intertidal creatures.

September 12, 2026: The Travel Show S9 | North America Premiere | 7 x 25' | Released Weekly — Discover and experience the best destinations around the globe with the Travel Show team.

September 17, 2026: The Mystery of Dark Energy | Available in North America | 1 x 50' — An investigation of dark energy, the mysterious force that is unexpectedly causing the universe's expansion to speed up. Its very existence calls into question Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity, the cornerstone of modern physics.

September 24, 2026: Bill Bailey's Vietnam Adventure S1 | North America Premiere | 6 x 60' | Released All at Once — Bill Bailey travels to Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Saigon. Immersing himself in its rich culture, stunning landscapes and complex history, he uncovers what makes this fascinating country tick.

September 24, 2026: The Art of Turkish Tiles | Available in North America | 1 x 25' — Cultural historian Janina Ramirez unearths the story behind the ornate Turkish ceramics known as Iznik tiles. Captivating in their complexity, the tiles adorn some of Turkey's most beautiful buildings and museums around the world.

September 29, 2026: The Secret Life of Trees S1 | Now Available in Canada, Already Available in United States | 3 x 60' | Released All at Once — A look at how trees communicate and care for each other; how they survive from seedling to mature giant, and what humans can learn from them.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BritBox



Photo Credit: BritBox

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