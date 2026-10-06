LUDWIG Season 2 to Return on BritBox with David Mitchell

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The International Emmy Award-winning comedy LUDWIG, starring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin, returns for its second season on October 13 on BritBox. The series broke viewership records again in the UK as the BBC's biggest scripted launch of the year, with 9.1 million viewers tuning in for the premiere.

Picking up from the end of season one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Dipo Ola), on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won't stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James. A puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.

LUDWIG season two (6x60') is a Big Talk Studios production in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company, a co-production with BritBox for the BBC. It is produced in association with ITV Studios, which also handles international distribution. The series was commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy. Season two is again written by Mark Brotherhood, and the directors are George Kane (episodes 1, 2 & 3) and Stella Corradi (episodes 4, 5 & 6). The executive producers are Kenton Allen and Toby Welch for Big Talk Studios, Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Kathryn O'Connor, Chris Sussman; and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox. The producer is Georgie Fallon, with Anya Wilson serving as co-producer. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Gregor Sharp and Roya Eslami.

LUDWIG Season 2 premieres on BritBox in North America on October 13, with weekly episodes following until the finale on November 17.

Cast

David Mitchell, Anna Maxwell Martin, Dipo Ola, Mark Bonnar, Sian Clifford, Ben Ashenden, Rumi Sutton, Dylan Hughes, Dorothy Atkinson, Ralph Ineson and Karl Pilkington. Stephen Merchant guest stars.

Creatives

Mark Brotherhood (writer/creator), George Kane (director 201-203), Stella Corradi (director, 204-206)

Executive Producers

Kenton Allen and Toby Welch for Big Talk Studios, Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Kathryn O'Connor, Chris Sussman; and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox.

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