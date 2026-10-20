Photos: BATTLE OF THE STREAMING STARS to Premiere on Roku Channel
The competition special features Nikki Bella, Kel Mitchell, Loni Love, and other streaming stars competing for supremacy.
Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is reimagining the iconic competition format for a new generation with Battle of the Streaming Stars, hosted and executive produced by Terry Crews, premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel on October 23.
From Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Battle of the Streaming Stars is a competition special, based on the iconic IP, featuring 3 teams of streaming stars from three hit genres. These three teams will compete for streaming supremacy across wild sporting challenges that will test their skills, strength and strategy.
Cast
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Josh Richards, Lizzy Mathis, Kel Mitchell, Sonja Morgan, Loni Love, Ben Hollingsworth, Skylar Astin, Rachel Lindsay, Nikki Bella, Tituss Burgess, Dorinda Medley
Creative Team
Host: Terry Crews
Sideline Reporter: Kay Adams
Referee: Yvette Nicole Brown
Produced by: Omaha Productions with Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Colin Campbell
Executive Produced by: Dan Gati
Overseen by: Sean Boyle and Louisa L. Friedman
Showrunner: Keith Geller
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.
About Omaha Productions
Founded by Peyton Manning in 2020, Omaha Productions is a media company dedicated to creating content that unifies and uplifts audiences. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Netflix's Quarterback, Receiver, Starting 5, and WWE Unreal series, and ESPN+'s Places franchise, while producing Roku's Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes, Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, VICE's Calipari: Razor's Edge, and ESPN's Full Court Press and NWSL: The Final Third. Omaha Productions' scripted division develops projects across streaming and broadcast, including Hulu's recent Chad Powers series. Omaha Productions is also home to the Omaha Brand Studio, a full-service team behind content that connects brands with audiences.
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