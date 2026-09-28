THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Feature Mike Colter, AGT Stars

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Actor Mike Colter joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, September 28, and opens up about his early acting days, Off-Broadway beginnings, and his journey as a girl dad. He also shares what's next for his beloved Marvel character, Luke Cage, and surprises Jennifer with an unexpected singing moment. Plus, Jennifer surprises Mike with a special message from one of his former teachers who encouraged him to pursue acting.

Also on the episode, 'America's Got Talent' stars Terry Crews, Mel B, and Howie Mandel play a game of 'Shake It or Share It!'

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, record-breaking rower Kelsey Pfendler, and 'DWTS' stars Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson appear, along with 'DWTS' pros Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten, who join in with some dance moves of their own. Plus, Tom Cruise makes his Happy Place debut to talk 'Digger,' Riz Ahmed discusses his new film, Shemar Moore returns to talk 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' and 'Adults' star Owen Thiele stops by.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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