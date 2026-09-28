Terry Crews, Mel B & Howie Mandel Face Off in Wild Game on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The three guests put their nerve to the test in a game built on surprise dares and confessions.
Terry Crews, Mel B and Howie Mandel joined forces on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a round of a game called Shake It or Share It, a segment that pushed all three guests into a mix of physical stunts and personal confessions in front of host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience.
The game format put Crews, Mel B and Mandel in the position of either performing a dare or revealing something personal, a setup that leaned on each guest's willingness to go along with whatever came up in the moment. The segment gave the studio audience a chance to see the trio play off each other's reactions as the game unfolded.
Much of the appeal of the segment came from the unpredictability built into the game itself, with none of the three guests knowing in advance whether they would be asked to shake something off or share something out loud. That structure kept the energy centered on spontaneous back-and-forth between Hudson and her guests rather than a scripted conversation.
The segment closed out with the three guests having worked through the game's rounds together, leaving the studio audience with a mix of laughs and surprises from the exchange between Crews, Mel B and Mandel.
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