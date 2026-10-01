BATTLE OF THE STREAMING STARS to Premiere on Roku Channel

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Roku announced 'Battle of the Streaming Stars,' a new competition series from Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, with Terry Crews set to host and executive produce. Roku has ordered two specials, the first launching on October 23 and the second in early 2027 exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Nearly five decades after IMG's 'Battle of the Network Stars' first brought television's biggest personalities together for an unforgettable clash of networks, 'Battle of the Streaming Stars' brings the format into the streaming era. Comedians, actors, reality stars, and creators from audiences' favorite shows will trade the couch for the field, going head-to-head in larger-than-life challenges inspired by the shows and movies people love. In each hour-long special, three teams of four battle it out through several rounds in pursuit of a single prize: the Golden Roku Remote.

Kay Adams will join the competition from the sidelines, bringing her sports expertise and on-camera energy to the action while capturing the strategy and smack talk. Yvette Nicole Brown will serve as the competition's referee, keeping the stars — and their rivalries — in check. Competitors in the first-ever 'Battle of the Streaming Stars' will be announced in the coming weeks.

''Battle of the Network Stars' was an iconic celebration of television, bringing together the personalities audiences loved,' said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media. 'With 'Battle of the Streaming Stars,' we're taking that spirit and reinventing it for how audiences stream entertainment today. Together with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions, Terry Crews, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kay Adams, we're bringing some of streaming's most entertaining personalities off the screen and onto the field for a competition that's big, funny, unexpected, and uniquely Roku.'

'Battle of the Network Stars' was must-watch TV in the 80s. We're excited to team up with Roku to bring that same concept back for the streaming era,' said Peyton Manning, Co-Founder, Omaha Productions. 'Terry, Yvette, and Kay are great, and you won't want to miss the stars battling it out for the Golden Remote.'

'In the same spirit as the original series, anything can happen in 'Battle of the Streaming Stars'. Some of the funniest, most competitive people in entertainment finally get to prove who's the best athlete in the room, and trust me, egos are going to get tested,' said Terry Crews. 'Coming together with Yvette, Kay, and the teams at Roku and Omaha Productions to create this show has been incredible, and I can't wait for people to see who takes home that Golden Remote.'

'Battle of the Streaming Stars' is produced by Omaha Productions with Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Colin Campbell, and Dan Gati executive producing. The project is overseen by Sean Boyle and Louisa L. Friedman on behalf of Roku Originals. Keith Geller serves as the showrunner.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About Omaha Productions

Founded by Peyton Manning in 2020, Omaha Productions is a media company dedicated to creating content that unifies and uplifts audiences. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Netflix's Quarterback, Receiver, Starting 5, and WWE Unreal series, and ESPN+'s Places franchise, while producing Roku's Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes, Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, VICE's Calipari: Razor's Edge, and ESPN's Full Court Press and NWSL: The Final Third. Omaha Productions' scripted division develops projects across streaming and broadcast, including Hulu's recent Chad Powers series. Omaha Productions is also home to the Omaha Brand Studio, a full-service team behind award-winning content that connects brands with audiences in authentic, culturally relevant ways.

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/The Roku Channel



Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/The Roku Channel

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