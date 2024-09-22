Photos: Ariana DeBose, Arian Moayed, & More Attend HOUSE OF SPOILS World Premiere Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stars Ariana DeBose and Arian Moayed, along with Directors and Writers Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy and Production Designer Alexandra Schaller walked the festival’s red carpet, engaging with both excited press and festival attendees. Before the screening, Bridget and Danielle introduced the film to a packed audience. After the film, they participated in a Q&A session with Fantastic Fest director Lisa Dreyer. Check out the photos below!

Prime Video also hosted an immersive activation to give fans a sneak peek into the world of the film. Guests walked through different zones that included freaky food bits (by chef Jen Rodriguez), thematic branded takeaway items, photo booth and trailer play throughout. The 10-minute experience will be open through Sunday next to Joann’s Fine Food. Directors and Writers Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy; cast Ariana DeBose and Arian Moayed attended the event to experience the culinary nightmare themselves!

HOUSE OF SPOILS is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy.

The film is produced by Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, Drew Houpt, Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, Jason Blum, and executive produced by Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie.

The film stars Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas.

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn

