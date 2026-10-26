Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two World Premiere Photos from Rome Film Festival
The Hulu series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.
The 'All's Fair' season two press tour has officially kicked off, with the world premiere held at the Rome Film Fest.
'All's Fair' season two premieres November 4th with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream weekly on Wednesdays.
Season Two Synopsis
The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.
Cast
The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
Credits
'All's Fair,' produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Lyn Greene.
Photo Credit: Please note, there are two photographers, separated by folder.
Photo Credit: Please note, there are two photographers, separated by folder.
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