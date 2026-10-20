Video: ALL'S FAIR Season 2 Previews Firm's Collapse On Hulu
The legal comedy's second season adds new entanglements as the firm faces an uncertain future.
Hulu shared a new look at ALL'S FAIR Season 2 titled 'For The Record,' building on the season's setup of a law firm pushed toward collapse. The footage follows the series' established focus on the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene as they navigate what the show has billed as their most outrageous cases yet.
Season two picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm while friendships are tested, according to prior coverage of the season's trailer and key art. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.
ALL'S FAIR Season 2 premieres November 4 with three episodes on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream weekly on Wednesdays following the premiere.
The season's marketing has centered on a shocking revelation described as threatening the firm's existence, alongside new romances and reconnections with old flames among the attorneys. More on the season's rollout can be found in prior coverage of the ALL'S FAIR Season 2 trailer.
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