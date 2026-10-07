ALL'S FAIR Season Two to Premiere on Hulu
The legal comedy stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
Hulu has debuted the official key art and trailer for season two of Ryan Murphy's legal comedy ALL'S FAIR.
'All's Fair' season two premieres November 4th with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream weekly on Wednesdays.
Season Two Synopsis
The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.
Cast
The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
Credits
'All's Fair,' produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Lyn Greene.
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