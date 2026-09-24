Photos: AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME to Premiere on National Geographic
The ambitious multiyear franchise will stream on Disney+ and Hulu, launching a continent-by-continent documentation of Earth's wild places.
National Geographic's AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME is a seven-part event series that brings African wildlife and landscapes to the screen using the latest technology to tell extraordinary stories from the continent and cutting-edge CGI to unearth the deep history and forces that shaped Africa's natural worlds. Presented by Rolex, the series premieres Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on National Geographic and streams Oct. 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.
AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME launches an ambitious multiyear franchise that will document the planet continent by continent at a moment when that planet is changing faster than ever. It is a singular creative partnership, uniting National Geographic's natural history storytelling, the National Geographic Society's global community of Explorers and scientists and Rolex's Perpetual Planet Initiative in a commitment to the natural world — to capture Earth's wild places and the people protecting them for generations to come.
Filmed over almost four years across nearly 30 countries, the series documents species and behaviors for the first time, including the elusive black rain frog, filmed for TV for the first time, and hyenas in the Congo hunting elephants at night. The series also features extraordinary footage of a rare wild African black panther and chimpanzees using unique tools to fish for algae.
Spanning deserts, forests, jungles, mountains and islands, the series reveals how Africa's wildly varied ecosystems shape the animals that live in them, driving epic stories of adaptation, resilience and survival.
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