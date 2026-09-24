Photos: AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME to Premiere on National Geographic

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National Geographic's AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME is a seven-part event series that brings African wildlife and landscapes to the screen using the latest technology to tell extraordinary stories from the continent and cutting-edge CGI to unearth the deep history and forces that shaped Africa's natural worlds. Presented by Rolex, the series premieres Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on National Geographic and streams Oct. 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.

AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME launches an ambitious multiyear franchise that will document the planet continent by continent at a moment when that planet is changing faster than ever. It is a singular creative partnership, uniting National Geographic's natural history storytelling, the National Geographic Society's global community of Explorers and scientists and Rolex's Perpetual Planet Initiative in a commitment to the natural world — to capture Earth's wild places and the people protecting them for generations to come.

Filmed over almost four years across nearly 30 countries, the series documents species and behaviors for the first time, including the elusive black rain frog, filmed for TV for the first time, and hyenas in the Congo hunting elephants at night. The series also features extraordinary footage of a rare wild African black panther and chimpanzees using unique tools to fish for algae.

Spanning deserts, forests, jungles, mountains and islands, the series reveals how Africa's wildly varied ecosystems shape the animals that live in them, driving epic stories of adaptation, resilience and survival.











Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 12 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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