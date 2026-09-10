AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME to Premiere on National Geographic

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National Geographic has released the official trailer and premiere date for AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME, a seven-part event series that brings African wildlife and landscapes to the screen using the latest technology to tell stories from the continent and cutting-edge CGI to unearth the deep history and forces that shaped Africa's natural worlds. Presented by Rolex, the series premieres Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on National Geographic and streams Oct. 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.

AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME launches an ambitious multiyear franchise that will document the planet continent by continent at a moment when it is changing faster than ever. It is a creative partnership uniting National Geographic's natural history storytelling, the National Geographic Society's global community of Explorers and scientists and Rolex's Perpetual Planet Initiative, aimed at capturing Earth's wild places and the people protecting them for generations to come.

Filmed over almost four years across nearly 30 countries, the series documents species and behaviors for the first time, including the elusive black rain frog, filmed for TV for the first time, and hyenas in the Congo hunting elephants at night. The series also features footage of a rare wild African black panther and chimpanzees using unique tools to fish for algae.

Spanning deserts, forests, jungles, mountains and islands, the series reveals how Africa's wildly varied ecosystems shape the animals that live in them, driving stories of adaptation, resilience and survival.

Each episode closes with an Explorer Spotlight, featuring the scientists, photographers and National Geographic Explorers behind the discoveries — among them Rolex National Geographic Perpetual Planet Explorers Steve Boyes, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Matt Shirley and Ingi Agnarsson, whose fieldwork continues to reshape understanding of the continent's wildlife.

The series culminates in a finale that turns from wildlife to the people fighting to protect it: rising African conservation leaders, community-led initiatives and researchers. Both the episode and the series build on a partnership between National Geographic and Rolex, continuing more than 70 years of collaboration. The National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions program has backed Explorer-led science, conservation and storytelling since 2019. Dedicated to the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Explorers, conservationists, photographers and scientists whose work underpins the series, the finale offers a vision of Africa's future through the eyes of those safeguarding it, including local researchers, communities and conservation partners.

Academy Award nominee Wunmi Mosaku ('Sinners,' 'Loki,' 'Lovecraft Country') executive produced and narrated the series, bringing depth and emotional resonance to its exploration of Africa's wildlife and landscapes. Mosaku guides viewers through stories of survival and adaptation.

'Africa is home to some of the planet's most spectacular wildlife and dramatic landscapes, and AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME captures them through breathtaking, blue-chip landmark natural history storytelling,' said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic. 'Across seven extraordinary episodes, the series reveals never-before-seen behaviors, explores the forces that shaped the continent and celebrates the remarkable ways life adapts and thrives. It also shines a light on the National Geographic Explorers, scientists and conservationists whose groundbreaking work continues to deepen our understanding of Africa and help safeguard its wild future.'

'The launch of AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME marks an exciting new chapter in Rolex's 70-year partnership with the National Geographic Society that most recently resulted in the Perpetual Planet Expeditions,' said Arnaud Boetsch, director of Communication & Image at Rolex. 'Across seven episodes, the extraordinary filmmaking reveals that protecting Africa's wild heart starts with understanding its fragile ecosystems. By shining a spotlight on the Explorers and scientists working on the frontlines of conservation, the series promises to spark not just wonder but hope for the future.'

AFRICA EARTH'S WILD HOME is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for National Geographic. For BBC Studios NHU, Simon Blakeney is the executive producer. For National Geographic, Pam Caragol is the executive producer, Janet Han Vissering is senior vice president of Production and Development, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of National Geographic Content.

About The Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative

For nearly a century, Rolex has supported pioneering explorers to help them achieve historic feats. Over time, the company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet. Through the Perpetual Planet Initiative, Rolex stands alongside those building a better future for all life on earth.

The Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative was launched in 2019 and now has a portfolio of more than 30 partners, active in three main focus areas: Oceans; Landscapes; and Science, Health and Technology. For the Oceans, Rolex supports a wide range of organizations such as Mission Blue and Coral Gardeners, and individuals including Rolex Testimonees Sylvia Earle, Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen.

The Landscapes roster includes a strengthened partnership with the National Geographic Society; Rewilding Argentina and Rewilding Chile, offspring organizations of Tompkins Conservation; and Steve Boyes and the Great Spine of Africa series of expeditions.

Rolex also supports partners in Science, Health and Technology, including Rolex Awards Laureates Andrew Bastawrous, Felix Brooks-church and Miranda Wang, and champions organizations and initiatives fostering the next generation of explorers, scientists and conservationists, such as the Royal Geographical Society, The Explorers Club and the CERN & Society Foundation.

About Perpetual Planet Expeditions

National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions, an extension of the long-standing partnership between the National Geographic Society and Rolex's Perpetual Planet Initiative, were created in 2019 and support expeditions to explore the planet's most critical environments. By harnessing scientific expertise and technology that reveal new insights about the systems vital to life on Earth, these expeditions help scientists, decision-makers and local communities plan for and find solutions to the impacts of climate and environmental change while illuminating the wonder of the world through storytelling. More information is available at natgeo.org/perpetualplanetexpeditions.

About National Geographic Content

Representing one of the largest brands on social media with over 800 million followers and more than one billion impressions each month, National Geographic Content's storytelling reaches fans of all ages through factual programming. National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, reaches up to 402 million households in at least 170 countries and 30 languages across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films and streaming services Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to being a global digital, social and print publisher. Its content includes the Oscar and BAFTA Award-winning film 'Free Solo'; Oscar-nominated films 'Sugarcane,' 'Fire of Love,' 'Bobi Wine: The People's President' and 'The Cave'; Emmy Award-winning franchises 'Race Against Time' and 'Secrets of'; Emmy-winning series 'Animals Up Close,' 'Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller' and 'Tucci in Italy'; and Emmy-winning documentary 'Ocean with David Attenborough.' National Geographic has also earned multiple National Magazine Awards, Pulitzer Prize finalist honors and Webby wins. Visit nationalgeographic.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with a collection of award-winning general entertainment, family programming, news, and global sports programming from ESPN. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including discounts, savings, and early access to exclusive experiences. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Hulu

Hulu is a premium on-demand and live streaming service in the U.S. that offers entertainment from every major U.S. broadcast network as well as 20th Century Studios, ABC, ABC News, ESPN, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and others. For more than 17 years, Hulu has provided on-demand access to hit TV series and films, award-winning Originals and exclusive licensed content. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a combination of 100+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels and can access Hulu's on-demand library, plus Disney+ and ESPN in their respective apps, all in one plan. Hulu is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings with different combinations of Disney+ and ESPN and can be further personalized through premium add-on subscriptions. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

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