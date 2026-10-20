Photos: ABOVE THE BELOW Official Trailer Debuts With Idris Elba

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A new trailer has debuted for ABOVE THE BELOW, a survival-thriller co-directed by and starring Idris Elba, alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The film is set to arrive only in theaters on December 4, 2026.

After three astronauts survive a disaster in space, their unscheduled crash-landing leaves them trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with no contact with mission control and oxygen rapidly running out. In a race against time where every breath could be their last, the crew faces impossible choices, mounting odds, and new dangers in this pulse-pounding story about what we do when faced with the greatest stakes imaginable. Idris Elba co-directs with Martin Owen and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Lionsgate presents, a Future Artists Entertainment production.

About the Film

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Rating: R for Language

Runtime: 87mins

U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026

Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen

Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent

Created by: Martin Owen

Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams

Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin





WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE







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