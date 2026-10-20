Photos: ABOVE THE BELOW Official Trailer Debuts With Idris Elba
The film marks Elba's directorial effort and will arrive in theaters with a cast including FitzGerald and Fiennes Tiffin.
A new trailer has debuted for ABOVE THE BELOW, a survival-thriller co-directed by and starring Idris Elba, alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The film is set to arrive only in theaters on December 4, 2026.
After three astronauts survive a disaster in space, their unscheduled crash-landing leaves them trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with no contact with mission control and oxygen rapidly running out. In a race against time where every breath could be their last, the crew faces impossible choices, mounting odds, and new dangers in this pulse-pounding story about what we do when faced with the greatest stakes imaginable. Idris Elba co-directs with Martin Owen and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.
Lionsgate presents, a Future Artists Entertainment production.
About the Film
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Rating: R for Language
Runtime: 87mins
U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026
Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen
Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent
Created by: Martin Owen
Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams
Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE
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