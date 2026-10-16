Photos: A SÉANCE AT THE DRISKILL to Offer Halloween Experience

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The First Spiritualist Church of Austin presents 'A Séance at the Driskill: Dialogues with the Dead' on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. The Halloween weekend event takes place inside the historic Driskill Hotel's Crystal Room. Guests can choose between two sittings: the Twilight Hour Séance at 6 p.m. or the Witching Hour Séance at 9 p.m. The experience is held in honor of the church's long-standing relationship with the hotel, where its earliest congregation once gathered. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the preservation of First Spiritualist's century-old home in Austin's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Each sitting opens with a 30-minute happy hour for drinks and light appetizers. At half past the hour, Austin author and historian David Brandon Hodge will present on the origins of spiritualism, drawing on his new book, 'Supernatural Machines: The History of Spirit Communication Devices,' which will be released on Oct. 27 by Insight Editions. A traditional spiritualist séance led by The First Spiritualist Church of Austin leaders will follow. Guests will also get a chance to try authentic spirit communication devices from Hodge's collection. Two sittings help to keep this experience intimate in one of Austin's most atmospheric historic venues.

General Admission and VIP tickets are available. All tickets include a seat at the presentation and light appetizers. VIP guests receive front-row seats, a complimentary cocktail, a signed copy of Hodge's book, and a guaranteed personal message from a church medium.

'This year, the First Spiritualist Church of Austin celebrates a century of service. In 1926, our earliest congregation gathered in storied Austin spaces like the Driskill Hotel, the Labor Temple, and the I.O.O.F. Hall. A century later, we return to the Driskill's Crystal Room for an exclusive evening honoring our origins.' - Alexis A. Arredondo, Vice President of First Spiritualist Church of Austin

About The First Spiritualist Church of Austin

Established in 1928, the First Spiritualist Church of Austin is a welcoming community united by the belief that the soul lives on. Through mediumship, spiritual healing, and living in harmony with Natural Law, the community bridges the physical and spiritual worlds, whether someone is seeking proof of life after death or a deeper connection to their own spirit.

About David Brandon Hodge

David Brandon Hodge is a historian, collector, and the leading scholar on the history of spirit communication devices. Long fascinated by haunting accounts of table-tipping, séances, talking boards, and ghostly encounters, Hodge has spent the last 30 years carefully curating the world's largest collections of writing planchettes, Ouija, and obscure spirit communication apparatus, all featured in his new book, Supernatural Machines. Brandon has contributed spirit apparatus from his extensive collection to museum exhibitions worldwide, including the Supernatural America exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the Peabody Essex Museum's Conjuring the Spirit World exhibit, and SFO Museum's One Step Beyond. Hodge holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from the University of Texas, and has traveled extensively to document spirit apparatus from many cultures and share his expertise with institutions worldwide. Hodge owns and operates Monkey See, Monkey Do! toy store and Big Top Candy Shop in Austin, Texas.

The Driskill Hotel is the venue and is not affiliated with or a sponsor of this event.





Alexis A. Arrendondo





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