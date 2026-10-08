Jenna Bush Hager Reveals LINE OF FIRE Ratings Boost

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Jenna Bush Hager appeared on TODAY to discuss the ratings performance of LINE OF FIRE, the NBC drama she executive produces, revealing that 63% of viewers watching "The Voice" stayed tuned in to catch new episodes of the series. The numbers point to a strong lead-in audience for the show on NBC's Monday night schedule.

Bush Hager serves as an executive producer on LINE OF FIRE alongside creator and writer Joshua Safran and producer Ben Spector, a role that has given TODAY repeated access to the production beyond standard entertainment coverage. The series follows a family of law enforcement agents working across the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice, and stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett.

The series premiered September 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Bush Hager has used her TODAY platform to track the show's rollout closely, previously touring its fictional White House set in Brooklyn to mark the release of the second episode alongside cast and producers.

Bush Hager's producing credit has turned LINE OF FIRE into a recurring topic on TODAY, with cast members also stopping by to discuss the series. Jenna Bush Hager previously toured the show's set for TODAY, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production ahead of a planned second season.

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