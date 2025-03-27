Photo: Take a Look at the First Poster for DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Focus Features has debuted the teaser poster for the third and final DOWNTON ABBEY film, which features Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in theaters globally on September 12, 2025. Take a look at the poster below!

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, as well as produced by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, which followed the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith return for the third film, alongside new additions Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, and many other fan favorites.

Imelda Staunton previously confirmed that this will be the "final film," though her official participation in the sequel is yet to be announced. Staunton wasn't in the original series but has appeared in both films.

Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson, a character he played in the season four Christmas Special. He joins the film on the heels of his Oscar-nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

In addition to his television work, Fellowes wrote the book for musicals like Mary Poppins and School of Rock. DOWNTON ABBEY started as an ITV series in 2010, also airing on PBS. The series ran for six seasons and previously spawned two other films.

