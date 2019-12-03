Photo Flash: See the Character Photos for NO TIME TO DIE!

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures has released the character posters for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. See them below!

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, ﻿Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as "M." Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

NO TIME TO DIE is in theaters April 10, 2020





