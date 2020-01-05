Photo Flash: Jacki Weaver, Drag Queens, and More Attend the World Premiere of STAGE MOTHER at PSIFF

Article Pixel Jan. 5, 2020  

Last night, the Palm Springs International Film Festival hosted the World Premiere of Stage Mother, a comedic drama starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Lui and Adrian Grenier about a conservative church choir director who inherits a drag club in San Francisco from the son from whom she became estranged when he came out.

Prior to the sold-out screening at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, Jacki Weaver walked the red carpet, joined by notable Palm Springs Drag Queens Bella da Ball, Marina Mac, and Anita Rose. The film's director Thom Fitzgerald, along with writer/producer Brad Hennig, producer J. Todd Harris, executive producer Clay Epstein, and actors Oscar Moreno and Allister MacDonald were also in attendance for the premiere.

Following the screening and Q&A, an after party took place at The Saguaro Palm Springs, featuring performances by Drag Queen Sabrina.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Brad Hennig
Brad Hennig

Allister MacDonald
Allister MacDonald

Allister MacDonald
Allister MacDonald

Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno

Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno

Laurie Lacob
Laurie Lacob

Anita Rose
Anita Rose

Bella Da Ball
Bella Da Ball

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Dueling pianists
Dueling pianistsestival)

Dueling pianists
Dueling pianists

Dueling pianists
Dueling pianists

Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina and Essie Davis
Sabrina and Essie Davis

Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno

Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno

Brad Hennig and Amanda Homer
Brad Hennig and Amanda Homer

Brad Hennig
Brad Hennig

Marina Mac
Marina Mac

Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball

Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose
Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose

Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose
Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose

Thom Fitzgerald
Thom Fitzgerald

Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball

Anita Rose, Marina Mac, artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Liliana Rodriguez and Sabrina
Anita Rose, Marina Mac, artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Liliana Rodriguez and Sabrina

Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver and Bella Da Ball

Amanda Homer and Jacki Weaver
Amanda Homer and Jacki Weaver

Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver
Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver

Clay Epstein
Clay Epstein

Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Brad Hennig and Jorge Colunga
Brad Hennig and Jorge Colunga

J. Todd Harris and Amy Powers
J. Todd Harris and Amy Powers

J. Todd Harris
J. Todd Harris

J. Todd Harris, Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Clay Epstein, Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
J. Todd Harris, Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Clay Epstein, Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Oscar Moreno and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Oscar Moreno and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Clay Epstein and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Clay Epstein and Bella Da Ball

Marina Mac, Sabrina and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Sabrina and Bella Da Ball

Brad Hennig, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Clay Epstein
Brad Hennig, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Clay Epstein

Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball

Allister MacDonald, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver
Allister MacDonald, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver



