Photo Flash: Jacki Weaver, Drag Queens, and More Attend the World Premiere of STAGE MOTHER at PSIFF
Last night, the Palm Springs International Film Festival hosted the World Premiere of Stage Mother, a comedic drama starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Lui and Adrian Grenier about a conservative church choir director who inherits a drag club in San Francisco from the son from whom she became estranged when he came out.
Prior to the sold-out screening at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, Jacki Weaver walked the red carpet, joined by notable Palm Springs Drag Queens Bella da Ball, Marina Mac, and Anita Rose. The film's director Thom Fitzgerald, along with writer/producer Brad Hennig, producer J. Todd Harris, executive producer Clay Epstein, and actors Oscar Moreno and Allister MacDonald were also in attendance for the premiere.
Following the screening and Q&A, an after party took place at The Saguaro Palm Springs, featuring performances by Drag Queen Sabrina.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Brad Hennig
Allister MacDonald
Allister MacDonald
Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
Laurie Lacob
Anita Rose
Bella Da Ball
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dueling pianistsestival)
Dueling pianists
Dueling pianists
Sabrina
Sabrina
Sabrina
Sabrina
Sabrina
Sabrina and Essie Davis
Oscar Moreno
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Atmosphere at the World Premiere Screening of "Stage Mother" at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
Brad Hennig and Amanda Homer
Brad Hennig
Marina Mac
Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose
Bella Da Ball, Jacki Weaver, Marina Mac and Anita Rose
Thom Fitzgerald
Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald and Bella Da Ball
Anita Rose, Marina Mac, artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Liliana Rodriguez and Sabrina
Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Anita Rose and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver and Bella Da Ball
Amanda Homer and Jacki Weaver
Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver
Clay Epstein
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Brad Hennig and Jorge Colunga
J. Todd Harris and Amy Powers
J. Todd Harris
J. Todd Harris, Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Clay Epstein, Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Thom Fitzgerald, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Oscar Moreno and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Brad Hennig, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Jacki Weaver, Laurie Lacob, Brad Hennig, J. Todd Harris and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Clay Epstein and Bella Da Ball
Marina Mac, Sabrina and Bella Da Ball
Brad Hennig, Thom Fitzgerald, J. Todd Harris and Clay Epstein
Marina Mac; Oscar Moreno, Anita Rose, Jacki Weaver, Allister MacDonald and Bella Da Ball
Allister MacDonald, Oscar Moreno, Thom Fitzgerald and Jacki Weaver