Photo Flash: Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Olsen, David Schwimmer and More Attend The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch
Actress Angela Bassett hosted this year's The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch. The brunch was attended by industry notables and emceed by actors David Schwimmer and Eric McCormack. Additional guests included actress and producer Elizabeth Olsen, actress Christina Hendricks, former Miss. America Olivia Jordan, actor Jason Behr and actress KaDee Strickland, and actress Tamara Taylor to name a few.
The Rape Foundation funds comprehensive, state-of-the-art treatment for sexual assault victims-children and adults-including 24-hour emergency medical treatment and forensic services, advocacy, professional counseling, and court accompaniment; prevention programs that reach 12,000 middle school, high school, and college students each year; professional training programs for police, prosecutors, victim advocates, medical care providers, and school personnel to enhance the treatment victims receive wherever they turn for help; and Stuart House-an innovative, internationally recognized model program created to serve the special needs of child victims. All of these services are free.
