Photo Flash: AMC Releases New Images of THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

AMC released new episodic images from the upcoming two-season limited event The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will launch on Sunday, April 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c (subsequent episodes will air Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c) on AMC.

See the episodic images below!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden, Macall Polay, Sarah Shatz/AMC



Nico Tortorella

Annet Mahendru and Alexa Mansour

Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu

Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu





