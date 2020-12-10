Phil Rosenthal Launches SOMEBODY FEED THE PEOPLE Dance Challenge

Phil Rosenthal, host of Netflix's popular series "Somebody Feed Phil," and creator / executive producer of the iconic show "Everybody Loves Raymond," launches the "Somebody Feed the People Holiday Dance Challenge." Rosenthal is encouraging fans to donate to World Central Kitchen and other food charities through his charitable organization, Somebody Feed the People, dance to their favorite holiday song, post it to their socials, and challenge at least one other friend to participate. Rosenthal will also select one lucky dancer to have a Zoom dinner with him in the new year. Says Rosenthal, "Post your video, tag me and somebodyfeedthepeople.org and start dancing!"

Somebody needs to "feed the people," and Rosenthal is doing just that through www.SomebodyFeedthePeople.org, which provides organizations with the funds necessary to do good through food. Somebody Feed The People, along with the Rosenthal Family Foundation have raised more than $2.3M for World Central Kitchen, Homebody Industries and Food Forward, and will continue to match all donations to World Central Kitchen both benefiting COVID relief and feeding those waiting in line at the Georgia Senate runoff in January from the dance challenge.

Phil Rosenthal stars in his fourth season of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," which features Phil heading to Hawaii, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Singapore and The Mississippi Delta.

The fourth and most recent season became the #1 most watched Netflix unscripted program, according to Nielson, its opening week. "Somebody Feed Phil" has garnered two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The show also won a 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Travel/Adventure Series. Additionally, the show has been honored as having "More Heart and Humanity Than Any Other Netflix Food Show" and Phil "Having More Fun Eating Food Than Anyone." Phil will release a new book titled "SOMEBODY FEED PHIL: The People, Stories, and Recipes" by Phil Rosenthal, a companion cookbook to "Somebody Feed Phil," in 2022 via Simon & Schuster.