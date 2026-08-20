Peter Krause, Hope Davis Star in NBC's LINE OF FIRE Trailer, Produced by Jenna Bush Hager

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TODAY shared an exclusive first look at the trailer for NBC's new drama Line of Fire, which stars Peter Krause and Hope Davis. The series follows a family whose members serve across different branches of protective services, according to the show's description shared on TODAY's YouTube channel.

The trailer marks an early promotional push for the drama ahead of its debut, with Krause and Davis leading the ensemble as the central family navigates careers in protective services. Details on the pair's specific roles were not disclosed in the preview material.

Notably, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager serves as one of the show's executive producers, giving the morning program a direct tie to the project beyond simply featuring the trailer. That connection places Line of Fire within TODAY's broader coverage of entertainment news alongside its usual programming.

The clip was posted as part of TODAY's ongoing entertainment coverage, offering viewers a first glimpse of the drama's tone and premise before its release. No additional casting or premiere details were included in the material shared alongside the trailer.

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