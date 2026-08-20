NBC to Premiere LINE OF FIRE Trailer and Key Art

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NBC has released the official trailer and key art for LINE OF FIRE, a new drama premiering on September 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

About Line of Fire

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

The cast includes Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

Creator and writer Joshua Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

About the Series

Starring: Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, Charlie Barnett

Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Joshua Safran

Executive Producers: Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector

Director/Executive Producer (pilot only): Rebecca Thomas

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Genre: Drama

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