Pene Pati Music Documentary TENOR Acquired by Mercury Studios

Mercury Studios has secured the rights to Tenor, a new music documentary following the rise of celebrated Samoan tenor Pene Pati. The film will be released internationally in 2026.

Directed by award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Rebecca Tansley (The Heart Dances), Tenor charts the against-the-odds journey of Pati from his roots in Samoa and the streets of South Auckland to commanding the world’s most revered opera stages. The documentary captures a cross-cultural journey and musical ascent like no other, with Pene’s brother Amitai Pati - himself now a rising star in the operatic world - also playing a central role.

Pene Pati said, “I didn’t think our story was remarkable. When I was first approached, I thought ‘why would anyone make a film about us?’. But as production went on, I realised how much has happened since Amitai and I started - the tests, the obstacles, the doubts, the tears, and ultimately, the success. Our journey wasn’t easy, or obvious, but if it sparks someone else to chase their own dreams, then that’s the real win.”

Shot in 4K and set against the background of the brothers’ Pacific homeland, combined with the interiors of the world’s greatest opera houses, this 103-minute feature features musical performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and never-before-seen archive from the Pati family.

Tenor is produced by Minerva Productions with the support of the New Zealand Film Commission, in association with Mercury Studios and in co-production with ZDF in collaboration with ARTE. It will be released internationally by Mercury Studios in 2026.

Watch the trailer below: